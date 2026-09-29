'Look North': UP Industries Secretary pitch for investors weighing opportunities in Southern States

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh, long associated with an agrarian economy and jobless growth, is seeking to rewrite its economic narrative. Its Industries Secretary Vijay Kiran Anand has a blunt pitch for investors weighing opportunities in southern states -- look north, where a vast domestic market and falling freight costs are making the state increasingly competitive.

Briefing a delegation of journalists from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Kiran said that India's most populous state — long an underperformer in manufacturing investment relative to its economic weight — is closing the gap with the south not through incentives alone, but through hard infrastructure.

Nearly half of India's Dedicated Freight Corridor, 47 of its 115 stations, now runs through Uttar Pradesh, cutting the time for goods to reach ports to two days and radically lowering transport costs that have long favoured coastal manufacturing hubs.

"Industries like auto and electronics want to be near ports because of transportation costs," Kiran said. "Now, because of the freight corridor and the expressway network, dry ports have come up — nine of them, four run by the state-owned Concor and five by private operators," he says.

Investment has skewed south for decades, drawn by port access and a services boom that states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra built on earlier social-sector spending. Uttar Pradesh, by contrast, still derives its growth largely from manufacturing and a still-agrarian base — 75-90% of its land is irrigated, and three-quarters of the population depends on agriculture.