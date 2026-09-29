Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls: Stalin plans last-minute push to challenge CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has decided to mount a last-minute campaign in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies to counter TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The strategy was discussed during an internal meeting among Stalin, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer TR Baalu at Anna Arivalayam on Monday, sources said.

The leadership is learnt to have concluded that the party should respond to Vijay on the ground rather than restrict itself to issuing statements after his speeches.

According to sources, the leaders discussed the experience of the recent Assembly election, particularly in constituencies where the DMK had an advantage or was in a competitive position but witnessed a change in the political mood towards the final phase of campaigning following Vijay’s visits.