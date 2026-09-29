Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls: Stalin plans last-minute push to challenge CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has decided to mount a last-minute campaign in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies to counter TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The strategy was discussed during an internal meeting among Stalin, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer TR Baalu at Anna Arivalayam on Monday, sources said.
The leadership is learnt to have concluded that the party should respond to Vijay on the ground rather than restrict itself to issuing statements after his speeches.
According to sources, the leaders discussed the experience of the recent Assembly election, particularly in constituencies where the DMK had an advantage or was in a competitive position but witnessed a change in the political mood towards the final phase of campaigning following Vijay’s visits.
The DMK leadership is learnt to have felt that the absence of an immediate, constituency-specific counter to Vijay’s campaign had allowed the TVK leader’s narrative to gain traction in some seats.
“Instead of reacting through statements after Vijay’s campaign, the party leadership wants to be physically present in the constituency and counter his narrative immediately,” a senior DMK leader and former minister said.
The strategy is particularly evident in Dharapuram, where Stalin is expected to campaign on October 2, the same day Vijay is scheduled to visit the constituency. “The plan is for the DMK president to address voters after Vijay’s public meeting, allowing the party leader to directly respond to the issues and claims raised by the TVK leader,” the senior leader told TNIE.
Stalin is scheduled to campaign in Madurantakam on October 3, just three days before polling.