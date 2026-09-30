Tamil Nadu: Four arrested for burglary at YouTuber’s house; CCTV footage gives breakthrough

KANNIYAKUMARI: Four people have been arrested from Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts over the burglary at YouTuber Madhumitha’s house at Thammathukonam near Nagercoil last Thursday. Kanniyakumari SP Anshul Nagar said the checking footage on 160 CCTVs from the locality of the burglary in Nagercoil to all the way to Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district helped to trace the suspects.

Those arrested are C Esakipandi (30) of Srivaikundam, E Murugan (28) of Mukkudal, M Murugesan (30) from Alangulam and P Thangapandi (39) from Thimmarajapuram. Esakipandi, who is the prime accused, acted alone in gaining entry to the house but the latter three helped him in shifting the valuables and planned to sell them for a commission, police said.

The burglars fled with about 118 sovereign gold on Thursday night after regularly watching Madhumitha’s videos showcasing her wealth. Police said 98 sovereign gold jewels have been recovered from the arrested suspects.

“They were first-time burglars. The prime accused identified her house after watching the reels of the YouTuber for six months. He located the house from the locality name printed on the school bag of her child shown in the reels,” the SP told reporters at the Rajakkamangalam police station on Tuesday.