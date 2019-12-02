Home States Telangana

Fresh leaks at Mid Manair Dam? 

Officials state that the issue has been resolved and that the seepage was not serious.

The Lower Mid Manair Dam at Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday, after reports emerged that it had developed a crack in the earth bund.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Mid Manair Dam courts controversy again as a video of an alleged seepage in the earth bund went viral on social media. The footage shows water oozing out from the bottom of the right side of the earth bund.

Alarmed, villagers from Kandikatukur informed irrigation authorities of the incident. Presently, around 20 tmcft of water is available in the dam.  

Meanwhile, engineering authorities told villagers not to worry about the water oozing from the bottom part of the bund as it was a common occurrence.

Authorities sealed the area of the seepage. However, the water seepage had formed a small pond nearby and authorities filled the pond with granules after they were alerted.

It may be recalled that after the MMD earth bund developed a crack in the month of August, after which Irrigation authorities released water by lifting around 25 radial gates. Later, the bund was repaired and filled with water from the Yellampalli reservoir.

Meanwhile, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar released a statement that the earth bund had weakened since its inception.

TS Planning Board Vice President B Vinod Kumar and Irrigation Corporation Chairman Eeda Shankar Reddy stated that there was no seepage.

Women are safe at LMD premises: Commissioner

Women can walk on the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) bund and its premises even at midnight, and that too alone, said Karimnagar Police Commissioner, expressing their confidence over women’s safety in the area.

For the last three years, the police have been taking various initiatives to curb violence in the area.

However, in the wake of the recent rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor, visible policing has intensified across the commissionerate, especially in the LMD bund area.

Police claim that the area has become a safe place after the lake police put up CCTV cameras, street lights and engaged in round-the-clock patrolling at the bund area.

To the safe atmosphere, several cultural programmes are being conducted every Sunday by the police department.

Children and women have been participating enthusiastically in the cultural programmes.  Since 2017, around 79 persons lives have been saved by the lake police.

Commissioner of  Police VB Kamalasan Reddy told Express that they are giving top priority for women’s safety for the past three years. He also said that the safety of women was not just a task for the police, but for everyone in society.

He suggested that if anyone sees women being eve-teased, they should go ahead and question them.

He stated that if women suspect they are threatened or in a dangerous situation, they should shout out for help, dial 100 and press the SOS button in the Hawk Eye Application in their smartphones. Within 10 minutes, the police will reach out to them.  

He also advised women not to accept lift, from unknown persons.

He added that SHE teams and blue colts police personnel were especially focusing on women’s safety and around 10 teams were working for it.

The Commissioner stated that hotspots like girls junior colleges, women hostels, bus stations and cinema theatres had been identified, geotagged and connected to the control room for swift action. 

