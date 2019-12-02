Murdered Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy's attender succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy's attender K Chandraiah, who has been battling with burns for close to a month, finally breathed his last in the early hours of Monday. He received burns in an attempt to rescue Vijaya Reddy, when she was set ablaze by Kura Suresh at her office. With this, the death count in the incident reached four, with Vijaya Reddy and three others who received burns in the incident, dying one after the other earlier.

On the afternoon of Nov 4, Chandraiah was outside Vijaya Reddy's chamber, when he noticed smoke and cries for help from inside. He along with Vijaya Reddy's private driver Gurunatham rushed to her rescue and even tried to nab Suresh, who was absconding. While Vijaya Reddy died on the spot, Chandraiah and Gurunatham also received severe burns.

Kura Suresh, who himself suffered 60 per cent burns, later told police that he was angry at the injustice done to his family over a land issue. He told the police that though she did not demand any money from his family, he was suspicious that she had taken money from the opposite party and was acting in their favour.