Telangana police to implement Zero FIR, helplines to get more publicity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Andhra Pradesh government introduced Zero FIR system for registering cases in any police limits regardless of where they originate, the Telangana government followed suit. Police officials in the State were asked to implement the same system to save precious time in rescuing people in distress.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Eraballi Dayakar Rao convened a high-level meeting with the senior police officials including Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

In the meeting, Ministers and police officials discussed an action plan to be adopted by the departments of Police, Education, Women Development and Child Welfare and Panchayat Raj collectively to prevent the incidents of crime against women. Cases of missing women will be registered immediately regardless of police station limits. Also, other cases of crimes against women will be promptly registered.

Various long and short-term measures involving various departments for improving safety of women and children were proposed. These include strengthening She Teams and extending the Hawk Eye app to the entire state. Awareness about helplines 100, 181 and 1098 in case of need for police help and national emergency number 112.

Ministers directed officials to display these numbers in all educational institutions from primary schools to colleges. E-learning courses on safety issues will be launched in schools and colleges. Short films and slides on women’s safety and police helplines will be played on TV channels as well as film theatres. School textbooks will henceforth print emergency numbers and government offices, public places such as bus stands, railway and metro stations will display them prominently.

The Education Department will evolve a system for inculcating the moral values and ethics among the children from primary school level itself about respecting a girl/woman. An important measure proposed was to take the services of Panchayat Secretaries to get the information about youth in villages who were behaving erratically. This would help to keep a close watch on deviant behaviour and parents of such youths would be counselled.

Police station limits no more a limitation

Cases of missing women will be registered immediately regardless of police station limits. Police officials in the State were asked to implement the same system to save precious time in rescuing people in distress