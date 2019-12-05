Home States Telangana

Telangana police to implement Zero FIR, helplines to get more publicity

Ministers and senior police officials discussed an action plan to be adopted by various departments including Police and Women Development and Child Welfare collectively.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Andhra Pradesh government introduced Zero FIR system for registering cases in any police limits regardless of where they originate, the Telangana government followed suit. Police officials in the State were asked to implement the same system to save precious time in rescuing people in distress. 

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Eraballi Dayakar Rao convened a high-level meeting with the senior police officials including Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. 

In the meeting, Ministers and police officials discussed an action plan to be adopted by the departments of Police, Education, Women Development and Child Welfare and Panchayat Raj collectively to prevent the incidents of crime against women. Cases of missing women will be registered immediately regardless of police station limits. Also, other cases of crimes against women will be promptly registered.  

Various long and short-term measures involving various departments for improving safety of women and children were proposed. These include strengthening She Teams and extending the Hawk Eye app to the entire state. Awareness about helplines 100, 181 and 1098 in case of need for police help and national emergency number 112. 

Ministers directed officials to display these numbers in all educational institutions from primary schools to colleges. E-learning courses on safety issues will be launched in schools and colleges. Short films and slides on women’s safety and police helplines will be played on TV channels as well as film theatres. School textbooks will henceforth print emergency numbers and government offices, public places such as bus stands, railway and metro stations will display them prominently. 

The Education Department will evolve a system for inculcating the moral values and ethics among the children from primary school level itself about respecting a girl/woman. An important measure proposed was to take the services of Panchayat Secretaries to get the information about youth in villages who were behaving erratically. This would help to keep a close watch on deviant behaviour and parents of such youths would be counselled. 

Police station limits no more a limitation

Cases of missing women will be registered immediately regardless of police station limits. Police officials in the State were asked to implement the same system to save precious time in rescuing people in distress

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Mahendar Reddy Hyderabad Police Telangana Police Zero FIR Telangana zero FIR Rachakonda Police Cyberabad Police Hyderabad rape case Hyderabad vet rape Hyderabad rape murder Hyderabad brutality She Teams
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp