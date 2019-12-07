Home States Telangana

Tweet ‘predicting’ Hyderabad encounter leaves netizens aghast

The tweet made by the currently inactive account mapped out a rough sequence of events that Telangana government could follow to deliver quick justice to the Hyderabad rape victim.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:37 AM

Image of Twitter logo for representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Furthering the dramatic sequence of events that unfolded on Friday, a tweet from an anonymous account by the name Kona Fan Club on  December 1, left Twitterati hysterical.

The tweet made by the currently inactive account mapped out a rough sequence of events that the State government could follow to deliver quick justice to the Hyderabad rape victim.

It came as a response to Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet. It read, “Sir if you want, you can punish them. Take them for a crime scene reconstruction to the same spot where Disha was burnt and I am sure they will try to escape and I’m sure the police will have no option but to shoot them. please think once [sic]”

Shortly before that, KTR had tweeted, “The perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for #Disha Justice delayed is justice denied. As the parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority [sic]”

The eerie similarity of the ‘method’ of justice described in the tweet and the sequence of events from Friday has left many in shock and worry.

“He might be from Police and tweeted what they planned [sic],” tweeted one user.

