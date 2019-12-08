Hyderabad 'encounter': 11 bullets recovered from bodies of four rape accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as eleven bullets were recovered from the bodies of the four accused persons in the Hyderabad doctor's rape and murder case, who were gunned down by the police at Chatanpally near Shadnagar in the wee hours of Friday, according to sources.

The bullets were recovered by a team of forensic experts who conducted their postmortem at Mahbubnagar Government Hospital, where the bodies are being preserved as per High Court orders.

Sources said that four bullets were recovered from the body of prime accused Mohd Pasha alias Areef, two each from the bodies of Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen, and three from the body of Chintakunta Chennakesavalu. While all of them received bullet injuries to the chest and abdomen regions, Shiva was injured on the neck, confirmed sources.

Meanwhile, 24 hours after the encounter, clues team swept the encounter site using advanced equipment on Saturday. They collected bullet cartridges, shells and pellets that were used during the exchange of fire between the accused and the police party.

As it had become difficult to detect bullets and other metal parts amidst thick vegetation cover, the clues team that visited on Saturday carried equipment like metal detectors to trace the material objects at the spot. The team had on Friday seized two pistols from the hands of the accused, blood samples, Gunshot Residue (GSR) among many other evidences.

READ| Petitions against Hyderabad rape accused 'encounter' filed in Supreme Court

All the clues collected from the spot would be sent to the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad for a detailed examination.

UP woman asks city cops to gun down daughter’s rapist

Following the encounter in which the four accused in the Hyderabad doctor's rape and murder case were killed, an Uttar Pradesh based woman approached the city police via Twitter and urged them to take action against the persons who were involved in rape and murder of her daughter. In her tweet, the woman said that her daughter was raped and murdered by a local politician a year ago and that the police failed to take any action against him. She asked the city police to kill the culprits in an encounter

Surender Reddy appointed as investigating officer

Additional DCP of Special Operations Team of Rachakonda commissionerate J Surender Reddy has been appointed as the investigation officer in the Chattanpally encounter case. After the exchange of gunfire between cops and the accused on Friday, resulting in the death of the four accused, a case was registered under charges of custodial death at Shadnagar. As per NHRC guidelines, such cases should be headed by an officer from a neighboring police unit

READ: Husband's funeral only after you kill all jail inmates - Wife of Hyderabad rape accused

BJP leader asks CM to take responsibility for ‘fake’ encounter

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that the State government had been trying to grab political advantage over the Chatanpalli encounter. “The government made its attitude clear with the comments of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav,” he said. In a press release on Saturday, he said that the minister had made a public statement which claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had gotten the four accused killed in a staged encounter. “Who should the people of Telangana believe -- the Minister Srinivas Yadav or the Police Commissioner?” he asked. He requested the High Court to take cognizance of the minister’s statement regarding the encounter and asked the chief minister to take responsibility for the same

Recent rapes and murders in TS

November 28, 2019 Body of a teen found near her house in Warangal. She was allegedly raped and killed by male friends on her birthday. Warangal witnessed protests for a day, but the tragedy that came to light two days earlier, took centre stage. The victim’s boyfriend, Sai Goud, was arrested and police said they would file a charge sheet as early as possible. Not much has happened since.

November 25, 2019

A 30-year-old Dalit woman, who sold balloons and pins, was allegedly gang-raped and her body found in a field at Yellapatar village - hardly 2 km from the Lingapur police station. Three persons addicted to ganja and involved in sandalwood smuggling were arrested after a series of protests by the Dalit community.

June 2019

Marri Srinivas Reddy from Hajipur village was arrested by Rachakonda police in connection with rape and murder of three girls and burying their bodies in abandoned agricultural wells. In August, 2019, charge sheets were filed in three cases and the trial began in October.

April, 2019

One Srinivas Reddy targeted a 14-year-old returning from school and offered her a lift on his bike. Midway, he asked her to marry him, while forcing himself on her. When she tried to flee, he throttled her, leaving her unconscious. He then threw her in an abandoned well. Later, he went into the well and sexually assaulted her. He smothered her to death and buried her there.

The girl’s bag was found near the well and her body was found inside. Reddy admitted to raping and killing not just her, but two others as well