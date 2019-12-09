Preserve bodies till Dec 13: Telangana HC after adjourning Hyderabad 'encounter'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the hearing for the two PILs filed against the police encounter of four accused in rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinary doctor at Shadnagar are coming up on Wednesday, the Telangana HC adjourned the case hearing to Thursday but directed the state government to preserve the dead bodies of the four accused till Friday.

Due to the lack of facilities at Mahabubnagar district hospital to preserve such bodies, the Court directed the hospital superintendent to shift the bodies in an air-conditioned ambulance to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

The Court also directed the state advocate general to produce documentary evidence as to whether the police fully followed the guidelines of the Supreme Court on the encounter issue.

A senior advocate was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the Court in the case.

The Court passed this order in a taken up PIL case based on a representation by rights activists seeking judicial intervention into the incident of alleged extrajudicial killing of the four accused involved in the Hyderabad vet rape-murder case.