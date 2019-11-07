Home States Telangana

Telangana govt served NHRC notice for police attack on Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The NHRC took up the case after the Karimnagar Parliamentarian lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notices on the Telangana state government for the attack on Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar allegedly by the police recently when he went to meet with the family of TSRTC driver N Babu who died of heart attack after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao adopted a tough line against the striking workers of the road transport corporation.

The NHRC took up the case after the Karimnagar Parliamentarian lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The MP also furnished evidence in the form of photos and videos to substantiate his allegation that the police had attacked him.

Sanjay explained in detail the excesses the police had resorted to when the TSRTC employees were trying to take the body of Babu in a funeral procession for performing last rites.

The NHRC served notices to Telangana chief secretary, Home Secretary, Director General Of Police, Karimnagar Police Commissioner and police officials who allegedly assaulted the MP after registering a case No: 1137/36/3/2019.

