Telangana govt served NHRC notice for police attack on Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notices on the Telangana state government for the attack on Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar allegedly by the police recently when he went to meet with the family of TSRTC driver N Babu who died of heart attack after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao adopted a tough line against the striking workers of the road transport corporation.

The NHRC took up the case after the Karimnagar Parliamentarian lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The MP also furnished evidence in the form of photos and videos to substantiate his allegation that the police had attacked him.

Iam requesting @narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji @JPNadda Ji @kishanreddybjp Ji to look into this grave issue of the TSRTC Strike & the abhorrent acts of TSPolice. In this regard,Iam going to raise a Privilege Motion against the vicious acts of TSPolice in upcoming Parliament session pic.twitter.com/PXxIPJnBsS — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 1, 2019

Sanjay explained in detail the excesses the police had resorted to when the TSRTC employees were trying to take the body of Babu in a funeral procession for performing last rites.

The NHRC served notices to Telangana chief secretary, Home Secretary, Director General Of Police, Karimnagar Police Commissioner and police officials who allegedly assaulted the MP after registering a case No: 1137/36/3/2019.