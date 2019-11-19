Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC stir leaders E Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy call off hunger strike

At about 6pm on Monday, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna Madiga offered a glass of water to the two leaders and they broke their fast.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC JAC leader Ashwadhama Reddy speaking ot RTC employees at Osmania General hosptial in Hyderabad on Monday

TSRTC JAC leader Ashwadhama Reddy speaking ot RTC employees at Osmania General hosptial in Hyderabad on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After about 60 hours of hunger strike, key TSRTC leaders E Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy broke their hunger strike after an all-party delegation met them and appealed them to do so.

Addressing the media, Telangana Jana Samithi leader M Kodandaram stated, “As their health was deteriorating, our delegation of all-party leaders urged them to break their hunger strike.” The duo had begun their strike on Saturday at 6 am and were detained by the police on Sunday, and sent to Osmania Hospital.

Telangana HC hopes RTC, state government end the standoff

The strike, which reached the 45th day was witnessing tense scenes a the Osmania Hospital where the duo were admitted and kept under observation. The hospital officials had been releasing updates stating that while they were stable, their BP and sugar was drastically fluctuating owing to lack of food.

They stated that owing to their fragile health, doctors recommended them to withdraw the hunger strike as they ran a risk of getting a heart attack. "They had been placed in acute medical care ward of the hospital and were being monitored for their vitals every two hours. With administration of IV fluids and insulin, their vitals were normalised," stated Nagendar, superintendent, Osmania Hospital.

Telangana RTC stir: Staff who rejoined still await September salary

Students urge RTC to run buses

NIZAMABAD: School students of Waddepally village urged TSRTC officials to run buses and not to inconvenience them. The students met depot manager Ramana under the leadership of Waddepally village sarpanch K Sridhar and submitted a representation. They said in the past 40 days, they were unable to get to school due to the bus strike

