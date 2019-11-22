Home States Telangana

Nitin Gadkari has assured to talk to CM KCR on TSRTC strike issue: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

Earlier in the day, the BJP MP from the State, made a representation to Gadkari  urging the Centre’s intervention to resolve the strike issue.

Published: 22nd November 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to talk to to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the TC employees’ strike. This was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the BJP MP from the State, made a representation to Gadkari  urging the Centre’s intervention to resolve the strike issue. He told Gadkari that the State government has not yet responded to the offer of the unions that they were ready to resume duties provided there were no pre-conditions. 

‘Centre has right to intervene in TSRTC issue’

Later speaking to newsmen in New Delhi on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that Gadkari had told him that he was seized of the issue and that he would do whatever was possible in his capacity to resolve the issue. As the Centre still has stake in the road transport corporation and as it has not yet been divided fully between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it had a say in the affairs of the corporation.

He said that Gadkari had assured him that he would speak to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure that the workers are back in duty. “No worker should commit suicide. This cannot be a solution to the problem,” Kishan Reddy said, quoting Gadkari.

He said that Gadkari had told him that he would ask his officials to talk to their counterpart in Telangana. Telangana Transport Minister too would be invited to Delhi to sort out the issue. The Centre has a right to intervene as it holds a stake in the corporation,” Kishan Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP B Sanjay Kumar, speaking to reporters in Delhi,  said that the Chief Minister was acting like a dictator and he had already let out RTC properties on lease to those who were in his good books. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao TSRTC strike Telangana RTC stir Telangana bus strike Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp