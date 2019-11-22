Nitin Gadkari has assured to talk to CM KCR on TSRTC strike issue: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to talk to to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the TC employees’ strike. This was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the BJP MP from the State, made a representation to Gadkari urging the Centre’s intervention to resolve the strike issue. He told Gadkari that the State government has not yet responded to the offer of the unions that they were ready to resume duties provided there were no pre-conditions.

‘Centre has right to intervene in TSRTC issue’

Later speaking to newsmen in New Delhi on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that Gadkari had told him that he was seized of the issue and that he would do whatever was possible in his capacity to resolve the issue. As the Centre still has stake in the road transport corporation and as it has not yet been divided fully between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it had a say in the affairs of the corporation.

He said that Gadkari had assured him that he would speak to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure that the workers are back in duty. “No worker should commit suicide. This cannot be a solution to the problem,” Kishan Reddy said, quoting Gadkari.

He said that Gadkari had told him that he would ask his officials to talk to their counterpart in Telangana. Telangana Transport Minister too would be invited to Delhi to sort out the issue. The Centre has a right to intervene as it holds a stake in the corporation,” Kishan Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP B Sanjay Kumar, speaking to reporters in Delhi, said that the Chief Minister was acting like a dictator and he had already let out RTC properties on lease to those who were in his good books.