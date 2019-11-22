Telangana RTC stir: TSRTC employees split in views on JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy's leadership

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a new twist to the transport corporation staff strike issue, the TSRTC employees appear to be split in their opinion with regard to trusting the JAC led by Ashwathama Reddy and others.

A fraction of the employees under the banner of TSRTC JAC-1 have now come forward, stating that they are disappointed with the JAC, led by Telangana Mazdoor Union and Employees Union, for its handling of the issue.

During a press conference held here on Thursday, the co-convenor of TSRTC JAC 1 Hanumath Mudiraj stated that the leaders of the JAC who were in touch with the officials have failed to resolve the issue. "The JAC has given up the demand of the merger in the end and this has left the employees in a very delicate situation. They have not even taken any decision with regard to the families of those who lost their lives, and with regard to the police cases filed against the employees," rued Hanumanth Mudiraj.

The JAC-1 said that Mudiraj leads is made of six smaller trade unions mostly representing the Bahujan community, like Telangana Jaatiya Mazdoor Union, Karmika Sangh, Bahujan Karmika Sangh, Bahujan Workers Union, Samajika Telangana Mazdoor Union, Karmika Parishat. “We supported every decision of there’s, even though they had never consulted us. Now they are not showing any sense of responsibility towards the workers who fought this. This is wrong,” he said.

“They are now appealing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold talks and listen to the distressed workers. The people who are in the TSRTC are poor. You have to show mercy and grace to save the RTC and solve our issues, including the revision of pay. Unless this is done, the innocent workers would be caught in this slugfest,” Mudiraj said.

Employees return to work, but asked to wait

HYDERABAD: The depots, which for around 48 days had become venues for rallies, candle light vigils and ‘vanta vaarpu’ programmes, appeared to be returning to normalcy as several striking RTC employees turned up for work on Thursday. Hopeful of joining duty, around 300 to 400 employees turned up at various depots and approached the depot managers, expressing their desire to resume duties.

At Uppal, Maheshwaram and Yadagiri depots, the workers reportedly waited for at least two hours. The depot managers told the waiting workers that they will talk to their higher ups and inform them of

their decision. “We told them that we had communicated their willingness to resume duties to the higher ups and that they must be patient,” said Uppal depot manager B Venkat Reddy.

AITUC leaders meet addl commissioner of labour

HYDERABAD: The leaders of All India Trade Union Congress on Thursday met the labour officials and expressed concern over the TSRTC issue. Stating that the Labour Department must intervene in the issue and ensure the welfare of the employed, they sought speedy redressal of the issue.

The delegation, lead by AITUC state general secretary VS Bose, met Additional Commissioner of Labour P Srinivas at his office and handed over a memorandum of demands to him. "With Telangana High Court stating that the matter must be resolved with the Labour Commissioner, we have requested the officials to expedite the process and hear out both parties and resolve the issue," noted Bose.