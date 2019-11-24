Telangana RTC employees' unions to intensify stir

Home States Telangana

Nearly 48,000 employees had begun the indefinite strike on October 5 following a call by the Joint Action Committee of the unions, demanding pay revision, recruitment to various posts, among others.

TSRTC strike

The state government has made alternate arrangements and engaged the services of temporary drivers and conductors to operate buses.  (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees' unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters including women holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) JAC Convener E Ashwathama Reddy told reporters here that they would intensify the agitation with a series of picketing programmes on Monday at bus stands, depots and important junctions in the state.

Expressing gratitude to the agitating employees, Reddy said, "We thank all those who took part in the strike for 51 days with determination. The strike will continue."

The striking employees again appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to invite them for talks.

Nearly 48,000 employees had begun the indefinite strike on October 5 following a call by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the unions, demanding pay revision, recruitment to various posts, among others.

Earlier, Rao had said under no circumstances would the corporation be merged with the transport department.

He termed the employees' stir as "illegal", saying it caused immense inconvenience to the public.

The state government has made alternate arrangements and engaged the services of temporary drivers and conductors to operate buses. 

