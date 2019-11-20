TSRTC employees say ready to call off strike, but with a rider

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After 47 days of strike, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee has announced that they are ready to call off their strike provided the TSRTC management inducts them back into services without any conditions.

JAC convener E Ashwathama Reddy on Wednesday announced this at a press conference stating that the government must follow the directions of the court and be kind towards the employees and take them back into the services.

“If the government gives us an assurance of taking back all employees without placing any conditions, we will join back duties as before,” said Ashwathama Reddy.

The workers would take up their fight in the labour court and place all 26 demands including the merger of TSRTC with the government. “We hope the court will resolve our issues in 3 months,” he said.

If the government doesn't take back the employees without conditions, then the strike will continue as they had planned, Reddy clarified.

The JAC on Tuesday had called for a meeting of all depo, district and central level leaders to examine the matter and decide. The employees have overwhelmingly expressed wish to resume work without any conditions with regard to joining unions.

