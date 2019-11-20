Home States Telangana

TSRTC employees say ready to call off strike, but with a rider

If the government doesn't take back the employees without conditions, then the strike will continue as they had planned, TSRTC Union said.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

TSRTC JAC leaders has offered to withdraw the strike

TSRTC JAC leaders has offered to withdraw the strike provided RTC management inducts them back into the service unconditionally, during the press meet at the Employment Union office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After 47 days of strike, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee has announced that they are ready to call off their strike provided the TSRTC management inducts them back into services without any conditions.

JAC convener E Ashwathama Reddy on Wednesday announced this at a press conference stating that the government must follow the directions of the court and be kind towards the employees and take them back into the services.

“If the government gives us an assurance of taking back all employees without placing any conditions, we will join back duties as before,” said Ashwathama Reddy.

The workers would take up their fight in the labour court and place all 26 demands including the merger of TSRTC with the government. “We hope the court will resolve our issues in 3 months,” he said.

If the government doesn't take back the employees without conditions, then the strike will continue as they had planned, Reddy clarified.

The JAC on Tuesday had called for a meeting of all depo, district and central level leaders to examine the matter and decide. The employees have overwhelmingly expressed wish to resume work  without any conditions with regard to joining unions.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike Telangana bus strike KCR Ashwathama Reddy TSRTC Joint Action Committee
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp