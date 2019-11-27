RTC likely to cease to exist in Telangana; staff headed for mandatory retirement

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Compulsory Retirement Scheme (CRS) is reportedly in the offing for RTC employees, and there is every possibility that the RTC would cease to exist in the state.

According to sources, CRS, among other RTC-related issues, is likely to be discussed at the state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The only topic of discussion at the unusual two-day Cabinet meeting will be the RTC. The state government has already set out to remodel the corporation’s root and branches. Accordingly, a variety of key decisions are expected to be taken by the Cabinet.

According to sources, the Cabinet will focus on issues such as CRS. About 2,000 RTC workers retire every year, and the government may now consider those above the age of 50 years and those who have worked for at least 15 years.

Under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), employees can opt for retirement. But CRS provides no such option. Employees will have to retire even if they don’t want to.

The Cabinet will also decide on issuing notifications for 5,100 routes. According to Rao, the RTC has 10,400 buses, and 2,100 of them are hired. Thus, the RTC owns 8,300 buses. Of these, 2,600 are worn out, and another 500 will be worn out within three months. This leaves the RTC with 5,200 buses, which may be leased out to private players.

The Cabinet may also hold discussions on the funds needed to implement the CRS. There is a possibility that the RTC’s fixed assets will be auctioned to mobilise financial resources.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday, the Cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan here at 2 pm on Thursday and will be extended to Friday. Measures needed to end the RTC impasse will be discussed, the release said.

Officials have been told to be prepared to brief the Cabinet on the liabilities, market values of assets, employees’ data and other details of the RTC.