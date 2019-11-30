Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Accused forced victim to drink alcohol before raping her

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Alcohol which usually plays a vital role in any gruesome offence, also had its share in the brutal gangrape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian. The accused who had become inebriated before committing the offence mixed alcohol in a soft drink and also forced the victim to drink it. Inquiries revealed that they purchased one full bottle, and another half bottle of whiskey, a litre of soft drink and snacks from a wine shop in Tondupally village, close to the toll plaza.

After they dragged her into the open plot, they forced her to consume the soft drink laced with whiskey. As she became semi-conscious they raped and killed her, said, investigators. Inquiries revealed that all the four accused are school dropouts and started working during their early teens.

Meanwhile, the prime accused Areef’s mother said that he had been working as a driver for the past few years and was never involved in any offences. She said he came home at 3 am on Thursday and left after sleeping for a few hours. Police said after committing the crime, Areef dropped others near Aramghar X roads and travelled home. All the four accused are school dropouts and started working during their early teenage. Since then, they have been addicted to alcohol and other vices.

Truck used to hide scooter

Clues from four CCTV cameras — two at the toll plaza, one at the petrol pump at Kothur and another at Shadnagar provided vital clues about the vehicle movement, which made their job easy.Though clues from CCTV cameras helped police in getting a breakthrough in the case, the victim’s conversation with her sister explaining the physical features of the accused and how they were staring at her and her vehicle, also helped to zero in on them in such a short span. Based on this clue, police swooped the area inquiring with those present, including the toll plaza staff. They confided about noticing a lorry parked near the open plot since Wednesday evening.

Police found that the vehicle belonged to one Srinivas Reddy from Rajendranagar who owns a fleet of lorries. Further, they found that Areef and Shiva were on duty and within hours, they were traced. This case has also proved how the use of technology accompanied by human intelligence can detect any case in the least possible time.

Police found that the lorry was parked a little away from the scooter. But after hatching a plan, they moved the lorry ahead and stopped it beside the scooter, blocking its view from the main road. They parked their vehicle in such a way that the scooter and the abutting open plot were blocked from public view.

Use Hawk Eye app for police help: DGP

Following the woman doctor’s murder, DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Friday requested citizens to use the police app Hawk Eye SOS in getting police assistance or dial 100. “The citizens, especially women in Telangana, if they face any problem or suspect any danger, can reach us by pressing SOS button on the app,” he said.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod faces heat

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod faced heat from residents of Siddanti village, Shamshabad, when she came to pay her condolences to the family of the deceased. The woman’s neighbours confronted her demanding strict action on the accused. They also asked her what action has been taken on police officials who were allegedly negligent in investigating the case. Tension prevailed as they staged a protest in front of her vehicle. Responding to their grievances, the minister said that investigation has been expedited and the case will be put to fast track court