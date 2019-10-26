Home States Telangana

TSRTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy booked as strike enters 21st day

Joint Action Committee convenor Ashwathama Reddy was booked on charges of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Published: 26th October 2019 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy

TSRTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a new twist to the ongoing strike by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), police in Hyderabad on Friday booked their leader on a complaint by a driver.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor Ashwathama Reddy was booked on charges of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered at Kukatpally police station on a complaint by driver K. Raju, who alleged that Reddy was instigating employees and was responsible for deaths of few employees. The complainant said that the demand to merge the TSRTC with the government was Reddy's own demand and not that of employees.

ALSO READ: TSRTC sinking because of unions, says KCR

The development came on 21st day of the strike by more than 48,000 employees of the state-owned transport utility over various demands including the merger of the TSRTC with the government so that they are treated at par with the government employees.

The case was booked hours after Ashwathama Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to divide the striking employees to foil their protest.

The Chief Minister had said on Thursday that the TSRTC is on the verge of closure due to the strike and blamed its union leaders for this situation. He alleged that the union leaders were playing with the lives of the workers.

Rao also firmly ruled out the TSRTC's merger, saying it can never happen. Stating that neither the TSRTC nor the government has money to pay the September salary to the employees, he remarked that nobody can save the corporation.

ALSO READ: TSRTC strike explainer - Here's all you need to know

The Chief Minister had already declared that 48,000 workers ceased to be employees of the TSRTC as they did not join the duty before the expiry of the deadline.

The strike has seen suicide of two employees while some other died of cardiac arrest, allegedly due to depression over losing the job and not receiving salaries.

Meanwhile, Ashwathama Reddy and other JAC leaders held a meeting with the BJP's state President K. Laxman on Friday. The BJP leader said that the party has brought the issue of strike to the Centre's notice.

Laxman alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders had set their eyes on the assets of the TSRTC and that was the reason they were talking of shutting it down. He assured all support to the striking employees and urged them not be cowed down by the threats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashwathama Reddy TSRTC TSRTC strike TSRTC row
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp