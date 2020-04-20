With less cases reported, COVID-19 eases its grip on Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a positive trend, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in Karimnagar seems to have gradually reduced with the district reporting only two active cases on Sunday, as opposed to the earlier 19.

The district was on tenterhooks from the time a group of eight Indonesian preachers tested positive, forcing officials to seal many areas and begin primary contact tracing on a war-footing. The situation worsened when four people tested positive at Karimnagar and Huzurabad towns after returning from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

But, things improved, with all the coronavirus-positive primary contacts cured and those who returned from the Tablighi Jammaat meeting also discharged on Sunday. These patients were in home quarantine for 14 days, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha said.

Strict implementation of lockdown

Compared to other districts, the number of positive cases being reported in Karimnagar is gradually decreasing. This was because authorities were focusing on social distancing, tracing patients’ travel history, implementing the lockdown strictly and ensuring people practise self-restriction.

Municipal corporation authorities set up vegetable markets at 15 areas and mobile vegetable vans were doing the rounds so that people did not have to commute long distances to buy essentials. Disinfection and special sanitation drives were also being conducted.

Cops leave no stone unturned

Meanwhile, police were using drone cameras and mobile command control rooms to keep an eye on people gathering in large numbers. They booked several people for violating the lockdown rules. For instance, it booked one person for spitting at Huzurabad.

It also booked a Blue Colt personnel on Sunday for not informing the command and control wing about a social distancing violation. The Health department was also surveying containment zones every day to check for any suspected cases. Health screenings were being conducted at markets and check-post areas too. Medical teams were inspecting and enquiring about patients in home quarantine on a daily basis.

Roads connecting Khammam and Suryapet closed

KHAMMAM: The people in Khammam district are in grip of fear as the number of positive cases are on a rise in the neighbouring district of Suryapet. Khammam district administration has increased the check posts and closed connecting roads to Suryapet. Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal said on Sunday that 36 check posts and 56 police pickets have been arranged at the borders. The police have also increased vigil at Nayakangudem border check post on Khammam-Suryapet main road

6-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

ADILABAD: A six-year-old child was tested positive for coronavirus in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Sunday. According to sources, the boy contracted the infection from his grandfather who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. Meanwhile, a person attempted suicide at a quarantine centre in Asifabad on Sunday fearing that he might have contracted coronavirus.

Cooperate with officials: Collector C Narayana Reddy

NIZAMBAD: While stating that all deaths in containment areas will be monitored, Collector C Narayana Reddy appealed to the leaders of minority communities to cooperate with officials in fight against coronavirus. He made this request while holding a meeting with Muslim community leaders on Sunday.