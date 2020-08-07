STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Telangana Secretariat to be 278 feet tall, dwarf several monuments in India

According to the sources, the building is designed to accommodate more Ministers, once the Assembly seats are increased from 119 to 153 as proposed in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

An artist’s impression of the new Secretariat building

An artist’s impression of the new Secretariat building

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new Telangana Secretariat building, once constructed, will be the tallest structure — 278 feet, dwarfing several historic monuments in the country.

“The Secretariat building will be higher than several monuments such as the Taj Mahal (240 ft), Qutub Minar (237 ft), Charminar (183 ft), Quli Qutb Shah’s Tomb (196 ft) and the Buddha statue (58 ft),” sources, who worked on preparing the design, said.

Hyderabad-based Satyavani Projects and Consultants and Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects prepared the design.

ALSO READ | Secretariat may have seven floors; design not finalised as K Chandrasekhar Rao makes changes

Every Minister’s chamber will have eight compartments, which means there will be 200 compartments. This will provide office space to Secretaries and other staff members.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will be on the seventh floor, which will be the top-most floor of the Secretariat.

The CMO will have 30 compartments. The east-facing Secretariat building will measure 600 ft by 300 ft. The front-side glasses will be in blue colour and it has been decided to use Dholpur Beige Sandstone from Rajasthan.

Dismissing allegations that the new building is inspired by the Nizam’s architecture, the project’s engineers told The New Indian Express that its inspiration is the 1,000 Pillar Temple in Warangal.

The Secretariat will have five domes in its central part, just like the temple. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed us to ensure that the building is long-lasting as it will be the pride and icon of Telangana,” the designers said.

“Its structure will be robust and life more than 100 years,” sources said. “We are proud be part of this project.” an engineer said. 

