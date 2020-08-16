STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: Reservoirs in state brim with inflows

Srisailam project, which was filled up to 63 per cent on Saturday evening, is expected to get heavy inflows in the ensuing days.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Srisailam project, which was filled up to 63 per cent on Saturday evening, is expected to get heavy inflows in the ensuing days. Besides, with the arrival of 70,800 cusecs of discharge from Narayanpur, the Tungabhadra dam is also expected to brim. As against its storage capacity of 100.86 tmcft, the Tungabhadra’s current level is 96.38 tmcft.

The Tungabhadra gates are likely to be lifted on Sunday. However, the outflows from Tungabhadra are just 9,143 cusecs. But, the inflows into Tungabhadra were recorded at 29,379 cusecs. In the meantime, the Almatti dam recorded outflows and inflows at 82,000 cusecs and 1.22 lakh cusecs respectively. 

ALSO READ | Heavy rains to continue in Hyderabad, rest of Telangana

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) advisory, heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extreme heavy falls are likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next two days. Meanwhile, water levels in Indravathi and Sabari, which are the tributaries of Godavari, are likely to increase further. 

“Due to extreme heavy rainfalls in downstream areas of Krishna in Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Krishna districts, the river at Prakasam barrage is getting inflows above its threshold limit,” a forecast said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam project Telangana rains Tungabhadra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp