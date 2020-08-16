Telangana rains: Reservoirs in state brim with inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Srisailam project, which was filled up to 63 per cent on Saturday evening, is expected to get heavy inflows in the ensuing days. Besides, with the arrival of 70,800 cusecs of discharge from Narayanpur, the Tungabhadra dam is also expected to brim. As against its storage capacity of 100.86 tmcft, the Tungabhadra’s current level is 96.38 tmcft.

The Tungabhadra gates are likely to be lifted on Sunday. However, the outflows from Tungabhadra are just 9,143 cusecs. But, the inflows into Tungabhadra were recorded at 29,379 cusecs. In the meantime, the Almatti dam recorded outflows and inflows at 82,000 cusecs and 1.22 lakh cusecs respectively.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) advisory, heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extreme heavy falls are likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next two days. Meanwhile, water levels in Indravathi and Sabari, which are the tributaries of Godavari, are likely to increase further.

“Due to extreme heavy rainfalls in downstream areas of Krishna in Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Krishna districts, the river at Prakasam barrage is getting inflows above its threshold limit,” a forecast said.