Heavy rains to continue in Hyderabad, rest of Telangana

Published: 16th August 2020 09:24 AM

Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It has been either raining or drizzling in Hyderabad since Friday night, and the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), predicts that there is more to come. The IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for the third consecutive day on Saturday, forecasting extremely-heavy rainfall in isolated regions of the State till Sunday.

Since late on Friday night, most parts of the city have registered around five centimetres of rain. In some areas like Asifnagar, Malakpet, Golkonda, Redhills, Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills, rainfall was continuous.

The rains led to slippery roads and waterlogging in several areas. Areas such as Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Begum Bazar, Hyderguda, Trimulgherry, parts of Secunderabad, Madhapur, and the Old City were plagued by knee-deep water.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with DCP, Traffic, Anil Kumar, were spotted doing the ground-level inspection. Fortunately, being the weekend, traffic was not much affected across the city as most citizens chose to stay home. In some areas, wherein the GHMC road development works were left unfinished, like near Langer House and Gudimalkapur, the extent of road damage got worse. These roads were already dotted with big potholes, which were now filled with rainwater, hence putting motorists’ lives in danger.

Over 100 power disruption complaints were attended to by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in many suburbs in the city. It has resolved at least 500 complaints of power disruption from the neighbouring districts of Suryapet, Siddipet, Medchal, Sangareddy and Medak.

“A well-marked, low-pressure area near the northern coast of Odisha is causing heavy rainfall in several districts of the State. The reason for a continuous drizzle is also an east-west shear zone that has formed over the State,” said IMD Meteorologist Mukund Rao. “Heavy to very heavy rain will continue in TS till August 17. A new low-pressure area will appear on August 19 that is likely to bring more rain,” he said.According to forecasters, both TS and its capital are likely to see three to four wet days ahead.

