Telangana receives 38% more rainfall, excess downpour in 12 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated that Telangana had recorded 38 per cent more rainfall during this monsoon.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Children on Warangal streets with flood water. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The State received 683.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal amount of 496.6 mm, from June 1 - August 16. 

As per TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 12 districts in the State, including Kothagudem, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Mulugu and Narayanpet, received rainfall in excess (60% more than normal). While over 12 districts received 20-59% rainfall more than normal, eight received normal rainfall and one district received deficient rains (Nirmal). Mulugu received more than double the amount of normal rainfall at 1,263 mm. In the same period, Hyderabad received 503.2 mm of rains as against the normal level of 376.8 mm, which is 34% more than normal

2.People wade through a waterlogged street in Bhadrachalam 
3.Water being released out of Musi Reservoir 
4.An area in Khammam (Rural) mandal submerges in rain water

Mahbubnagar
The district administration has sounded high alert in Mahbubnagar as heavy rains continued on Sunday as well. Several areas, including farmlands, got inundated in the incessant rains. Meanwhile, most water resources are in spate. In the wake of this situation, the authorities have opened control rooms. Heavy rains caused one house to collapse at Koppunoor village of Chinnambavi mandal in Nagarkurnool district and two houses at Udityala of Balanagar mandal in Mahbubnagar district on Sunday

Siddipet
Police are continuing their search for lorry driver M Shanker’s body at Baswapur canal. Shanker’s lorry was stuck in the flood waters on Baswapur bridge on Saturday. Shanker, aged 35, a resident of Kashireddy village in Adilabad district, came out of the lorry and latched on to a tree trying to save himself, but was swept away. Husnabad ACP P Mahender Reddy said that police have searched areas of four villages where flood water flows downstream. They suspect the body could be stuck in the bushes

Nizamabad
Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) has started receiving inflows of around 52,000 cusecs and the project engineers opined that the situation will stay the same for another two days. The water level in Godavari has increased exponentially at several places, including Kandakurthi village in Balkonda mandal. SRSP Deputy Executive Engineer (Dy-EE) Jagadesh said that the rains will continue till August 22.  Meanwhile, several local tanks and streams have began overflowing, as a result of which many areas in the town got inundated

Adilabad
Three youngsters who got stuck in the middle of Bellgam river at Asifabad mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district were rescued by the police, after a two-hour-long rescued operation on Sunday. The youngsters, all residents of Koutaguda village, went to Bellgam banks for fishing when the water level in the river began rising exponentially. It was the local residents who noticed the youngsters and informed the police. Asifabad MLA Attram Sakku monitored the rescue operation. Meanwhile, most water bodies in the district are in spate. The Swarna project is receiving inflows of 5,820 cusecs and is discharging around 6,750 cusecs through its two gates

Karimnagar / Sircilla
Authorities of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and Mid Manair Dam (MMD) on Sunday alerted people living in villages near the downstream areas that the gates of the dams could be lifted at any moment. The LMD gate will be lifted when the water level reaches 22 tmcft. At present, the water level in the dam is 15 tmcft, as against its gross capacity of 24 tmcft. 

Meanwhile, the release of water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to the MMD project has been stopped after the water level in the dam reached 20.50 tmcft on Sunday. It maybe recalled that the dam’s gross capacity is 25.87 tmcft. In both districts, flood control rooms have been opened

