GHMC polls: TRS emerges as single largest party

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, winning 55 wards.

While the election was held for 150 wards, the results of 149 were announced as counting of votes had to be stopped in a ward as per a High Court order.

BJP bagged 48 wards and the AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi secured 44. Congress could win only two wards.

Counting had to be stopped in Neredmet ward as marks other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) were in majority.

The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended a circular issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), which allows counting of votes with "distinguish marks" other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) for the GHMC polls held on December 1.

Hearing a House Motion, Justice Abhishek Reddy, while suspending the SEC's circular, said the ballots which have "distinguish marks" should be kept separately and if they are detrimental to the poll results, the outcome should not be announced.

Though the ruling TRS emerged as the single largest party, the mayoral election depends on the votes that include co-option members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs belonging to the GHMC area, besides 150 elected members.