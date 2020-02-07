Home States Telangana

Goddess Sammakka arrives at her altar in second day of jatara in Telangana

A group of women devotees had decorated the two-km stretch from Chilukalagutta to Medaram with colourful rangoli.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:24 AM

Scores of devotees take a dip in the Jampanna Vagu at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Thursday on the second day of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

Scores of devotees take a dip in the Jampanna Vagu at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Thursday on the second day of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

MULUGU: On the second day of the four-day-long Sammakka-Sarallamma Jatara, priests brought goddess Sammakka to her altar at the temple in Medaram from Chilukalagutta forest. Lakhs of devotees, who were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the goddess, celebrated and offered prayers to the deity on Thursday.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Mulugu MLA Seethakka were also present at the jatara and welcomed the arrival of goddess Sammakka.

The two-kilometre road leading to Medaram from Chilukalagutta was packed with devotees, waiting for the arrival of goddess Sammakka to her altar, locally known as gadde, in Medaram temple. Tribal priests arrived with the goddess out of the groves of Chilukalagutta at 6:30 pm.

Mulugu district superintendent of police, Sangramsingh G Patil, fired three rounds into the air with an AK-47, indicating the arrival of goddess Sammakka. After hearing the gunshots, the jatara reached its peak with devotees cheering, dancing and beating traditional drums.

Chief priest Kakkera Krishnaiah conducted prayers for three hours to appease and invoke the goddess. Once the goddess possessed him, he made his way with four other priests towards the altars at Medaram holding the ‘Kukuma Bharnam’ casket.

A group of women devotees had decorated the two-km stretch from Chilukalagutta to Medaram with colourful rangoli. The road was also lined with blood from sacrificial hen and sheep, which were considered to be ferocious and powerful. Devotees were perched on top of trees or sat on top of nearby buildings to try and catch a glimpse of the goddess. Many women devotees went into a frenzy, believing that the goddess had possessed them.

Tribal priests had decorated the altars with colourful lighting and mango leaves before the arrival of goddess Sammakka.

As many as 250 police personnel held ropes to protect the tribal priests from the devotees who tried to touch the latter while they were carrying the goddess to her altar. Devotees believe that the goddess will bless them if they touch the priests.

