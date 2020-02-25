Home States Telangana

Stolen ATM machine found abandoned at Cheriyal

Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy visited the spot on Sunday evening and later handed over the case to the Patancheru police.

ATM stolen in Rudraram in Sangareddy district

ATM stolen in Rudraram in Sangareddy district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  The ATM machine that was stolen at Rudraram village at Sangareddy district on Sunday morning was found abandoned near Cheriyal village in Kandi mandal on Sunday evening. However, police have stated that the clues team is yet to collect the fingerprints of the accused on the ATM machine, and that bank officials have to confirm that the machine was the same that was stolen. 

Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy visited the spot on Sunday evening and later handed over the case to the Patancheru police. On Sunday evening, the police found a van parked on the roadside near Cheriyal. Sangareddy DSP and other police officials rushed to the spot and searched for the ATM machine in the surrounding areas. They found it abandoned some distance away in the bushes and informed the Patancheru police. 

CI Naresh stated that they had found the machine on Sunday evening itself, but did not disclose the details so as to gather more information about the miscreants. He stated that the IndiCash bank officials were called to the spot to identify the ATM machine. However, officials stated that the miscreants were unsuccessful in opening the machine and that the money was safe. The ATM was moved to the Patancheru Police Station afterwards, said the CI. 

