Telangana seeks exemption from DGCA to deliver medicines via drones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has applied for an exemption from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules that prohibit drone operators from delivering medicines or ‘airdropping’ them. According to Clause 12.18 of DGCA’s Operating Requirements, a drone cannot discharge or drop substances unless specially cleared and mentioned in the UAOP. Another rule state’s that a drone should always be within the visual line of sight (VLOS), which means that the drone cannot go beyond the range of eyesight.

However, with these rules, the State can’t launch drones off central distribution centres in Adilabad and Karimnagar and deliver medicines to remote areas. Since the drones would cover hundreds of kilometres, it is necessary to amend the rules.

“We are very positive that we would be granted exemptions by the DGCA,” said an official in the State’s Information Technology (IT) department. Drone startups and State officials are anticipating the DGCA to amend its rules so that they are not bogged down by the regulations further.