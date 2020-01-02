Home States Telangana

Union bank official’s report nails Transstroy fraud on Polavaram

The CBI officials had gone through the 17-page report submitted by the Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Moulimareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CBI officials who conducted searches at the residences of former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and Managing Director of Transstroy (India) Limited Cherukuri Sridhar on Tuesday and Wednesday, have unearthed the modus operandi of the company to defraud banks.

The CBI has registered a case against Transstroy for defaulting on a bank loan. Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager and Regional Head CVN Bhaskar Rao, in his report submitted to the CBI, had given a detailed account of how Transstroy fudged accounts. The company bagged the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project during the previous TDP regime. The CBI officials had gone through the 17-page report submitted by the Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager.

ALSO READ: Pending Polavaram audit report to be submitted

In the report, he stated that the findings of the stock auditor TR Chadha & Co, Hyderabad, pointed to the fraudulent nature of the conduct of operations by Transstroy. The company did not provide accounting records for the period of April to December 2017. “The site records of Polavaram project, which consisted of 88 per cent of the total inventory and 97 per cent of total work in progress Rs 727.31 crore, were not shown,” sources said.

The company did not provide access to its Tally accounting software and the balance sheet confirmation of debtors and creditors as on March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017. The CBI officials also found that the work in progress at the project site was Rs 576.16 crore only as against the company’s claim of Rs 751.52 crore as Transstroy did not exclude the profit margin of 24 per cent.

“After taking up the Polavaram project contract, the debtors balance of less than 90 days was reported as Rs 206.62 crore, which was not supported by the ledger of the accounts. According to RA Bill No IPC 37, Transstroy had received Rs 3.06 crore, but no bank statement was provided in this regard. The company showed the receivable from Polavaram project as nil as on December 31, 2017. However, the Polavaram Project Authority had directly made payments to Transstroy.

ALSO READ: LARR a must to resume works of Polavaram? 

As per the stock statement in 2017, it had shown the drawing powers as Rs 1,328.26 crore as against Rs 486.58 crore, which was illegal. The CBI had registered a case against Transstroy located at Kavuri Hills in Hyderabad under Sections 120-b r/w 420, 406, 468 and 477A of IPC and Sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Transstroy and its MD Cherukuri Sridhar, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Director and Promoter Chairman and Suryadevara Srinivasa Babji, independent non-executive additional director of the company were mentioned as Accused No 1, 2, 3 and 4 respectively in the FIR.

SCAM TRAIL: As per the stock statement of Transstroy in 2017, the company had shown the drawing powers as Rs 1,328.26 cr as against the drawing powers of Rs 486.58 cr n The work in progress was Rs 576.16 cr only as against the company’s claim of Rs 751.52 cr as Transstroy had not excluded the profit margin of 24 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transstroy fraud Polavaram  project
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp