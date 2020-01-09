Karimnagar Municipal poll candidates confused after Telangana HC halts election process

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Uncertainty gnawed at the contestants for the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) elections after the High Court kept the polls on hold, asking the State Election Commission (SEC) to clear the issues relating to discrepancies in voters’ lists in a few wards.

The SEC in turn asked the municipal administration department to sort out the issue and send a revised list of the voters, while setting the deadline for 12 midnight on Tuesday. Prospective candidates of the TRS and other parties made a beeline to the municipal corporation office on Wednesday as it was the first day of nominations.

In the wake of HC directions, the election authorities did not accept any nominations from the contestants on Wednesday. The petition was filed by one Chada Ananda that in divisions 3, 24 and 25, SC, ST votes were shown as BC votes in the voters’ lists.