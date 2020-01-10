Home States Telangana

Crime rate drops, but burglaries on the rise in Telangana

As many as 929 cases of rioting were reported in Telangana while 726 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:54 AM

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a spike in rioting, murders and kidnaps in Telangana in 2018, compared to its sibling State of Andhra Pradesh. A total 1.13 lakh cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been reported in Telangana during 2018 compared to 1.26 lakh cases registered in Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Telangana police have registered cases against students for indulging in rioting at different places in the State. As many as 929 cases of rioting were reported in Telangana while 726 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ| Speeding is major cause for road accidents in Telangana

However, cases relating to communal violence have gone down in Telangana. The cases of automobile thefts (3,619), robbery (732) and burglary (4,712) have been gone up. Similarly property related crimes (19,236 cases) have gone up during the year.

The NCRB data also indicated that the cases of cheating, forgery and fraud have also gone up in the State with 14,983 cases of cheating and forgery registered in 2018. At least 96 offences related to religious issues were reported in the State while 6,635 criminal trespass cases were registered.

ALSO READ| Telangana government failed to reduce farmer suicides in 2018: NCRB data

The police also registered at least 43 cases against those who circulated fake news on social media. Under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 176 cases were registered for abusing SCs and 36 for in humiliating STs. The crime rate in Hyderabad has gone down in 2018. Around, 14,332 cases were reported in 2018 as against 16,742 and 14,462 cases in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

