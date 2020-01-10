Home States Telangana

Telangana: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to go to polls on January 24

Later in the day, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for holding  election to the said corporation on Jan 24 from 7 am to 5 pm.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the State government, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside the order of the single judge who had stayed election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The court has already dismissed the PIL filed by Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy on the ground that the High court should not interfere with the election based on catena of judgments of the Supreme Court in the cases of NP Ponnuswami, Mohinder Singh Gill, Lakshmi Charan Sen and Election Commission of India, the bench noted.

ALSO READ| Karimnagar Municipal poll candidates confused after Telangana HC halts election process

On Jan 7, the single judge while dealing with a batch petitions, stayed election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation unless rectifications are carried out by the election authorities in respect of ward numbers 3, 24 and 25. The judge has directed the officials to rectify the mistakes pointed out by the petitioners in respect of voters representation belonging to SCs and STs. Aggrieved with the same, the government has filed the present appeal.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the bench perused the order copy of the single judge. Considering the order passed by the court in the PIL, the bench allowed the appeals saying that the stay order granted by the single judge cannot continue.

Later in the day, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for holding  election to the said corporation on Jan 24 from 7 am to 5 pm. Nominations would be received on Friday between 10.30 am and 5 pm and the last date for filing nominations is Jan 12. 

Scrutiny of nominations on Jan 13 and appeal against rejection of nomination will be on Jan 14. Last date for withdrawal of candidates is Jan 16 and  final list of candidates will be published on the same day after 3 pm. Re-poll, if any will be held on Jan 25.

Over 5,000 nominations filed over last two days

A total of 5,689 nominations were filed by candidates for as many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations during the last two days. Friday is the final day for the filing of nominations

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Karimnagar municipal polls Telangana government
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp