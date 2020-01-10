Telangana: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to go to polls on January 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the State government, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside the order of the single judge who had stayed election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The court has already dismissed the PIL filed by Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy on the ground that the High court should not interfere with the election based on catena of judgments of the Supreme Court in the cases of NP Ponnuswami, Mohinder Singh Gill, Lakshmi Charan Sen and Election Commission of India, the bench noted.

On Jan 7, the single judge while dealing with a batch petitions, stayed election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation unless rectifications are carried out by the election authorities in respect of ward numbers 3, 24 and 25. The judge has directed the officials to rectify the mistakes pointed out by the petitioners in respect of voters representation belonging to SCs and STs. Aggrieved with the same, the government has filed the present appeal.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the bench perused the order copy of the single judge. Considering the order passed by the court in the PIL, the bench allowed the appeals saying that the stay order granted by the single judge cannot continue.

Later in the day, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for holding election to the said corporation on Jan 24 from 7 am to 5 pm. Nominations would be received on Friday between 10.30 am and 5 pm and the last date for filing nominations is Jan 12.

Scrutiny of nominations on Jan 13 and appeal against rejection of nomination will be on Jan 14. Last date for withdrawal of candidates is Jan 16 and final list of candidates will be published on the same day after 3 pm. Re-poll, if any will be held on Jan 25.

Over 5,000 nominations filed over last two days

A total of 5,689 nominations were filed by candidates for as many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations during the last two days. Friday is the final day for the filing of nominations