Home States Telangana

Telangana government's plan on plastic ban may hit two lakh jobs, warn manufacturers

Plastic industries association claimed that the Rs 15-crore industry may suffer losses of 10 to 15 per cent and suggested increasing thickness of plastic to 75 microns to aid recycling.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic bottles displayed at a conference on recycling organised by the Indian Institute of Packaging in Hyderabad on Friday

Plastic bottles displayed at a conference on recycling organised by the Indian Institute of Packaging in Hyderabad on Friday

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government is mulling a ban on single-use-plastic in the State, the plastic manufacturers in the State claims that a complete ban will disrupt several manufacturing units and lead to the job loss.  

 At a meeting in October 2019, Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed State officials, including the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), to prepare guidelines to ban plastic use and production of plastic goods in Telangana. 

The State’s plastic-processing industry has over 7,000 units and an annual turnover of Rs 15 crore, according to the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI). Speaking to Express, Anil Reddy Vennum, a member of All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA), said, "The industry that employs around two lakh people will be badly impacted if the government will not carefully weigh the impact of the ban on single-use-plastic leading to industry slowdown."

ALSO READ| Complete ban on plastic may wipe out forests: Senior Telangana government official

“As plastic is used for packaging many commodities, we are sure that the State government will not come up with a complete ban on single-use plastic,” added Vennum. Single-use-plastic, which is less than 50 micron in size, cannot be recycled. “Instead of a complete ban, the government should increase the thickness limit from 50 microns to 75 microns. Then these plastic products can be re-used and recycled,” said Vennum. 

He added that the ban will not solve the problem as there are no proper alternatives for plastic that are feasible and affordable.  If there will be a ban then the FTAPCCI along with other plastic manufacturer associations, will seek an exemption from the ‘ban’ on Multilayered Plastic (MLP) products such as woven sacks and carry bags, says Vennum. 

"We are not against the environment and as industries, we are also looking for alternatives. We will request the government to exempt a few products until we come up with an alternative, as that could disrupt supplies of key products such as biscuits, salt, and milk," said Arun Luharuka of FTAPCCI.

He added that the ban will hit the annual turnover of the plastic industries by 10-15 per cent. “As of now there is no clarity on what the government will identify as single-use-plastic, which is very confusing, but we are expecting proper guidelines on the ban.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana plastic ban Telangana plastic industry FTAPCCI AIPMA
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp