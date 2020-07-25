Selfless acts amid COVID-19 mark Telangana IT Minister KTR’s birthday; wishes pour in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Politicians, film and sports stars and industrialists took to Twitter on Friday to wish TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday.

The list of prominent personalities, who greeted him, includes Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi and industrialist Anand Mahindra. Cutting across party lines, politicians from both AP and Telangana wished Rama Rao.

ALSO READ | Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao virtually unveils ‘futuristic’ Mahindra University

Telangana Ministers T Harish Rao, Eatala Rajender, Satyavathi Rathod, G Jagadish Reddy, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, E Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar, A Indra Karan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar extended their greetings to KTR.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and MPs Joginpally Santhosh and BB Patil also wished him. From AP, leaders Balineni Srinivas Reddy, YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Rajini Vidadala, Roja Selvamani, Margani Bharath Ram, Perni Nani, Ganta Srinivas Rao and Bhuma Akhila Reddy wished the leader.

Sports stars VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Pragyan Ojha, Sikki Reddy, Nikhat Zareen and Sumeeth Reddy also wished KTR.

Tollywood stars, who extended greetings to the TRS leader on Twitter, included actors Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rana, Nani, Prakash Raj, Nithin, Manchu Manoj, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudheer Babu, Lavanya Tripathi, Harish Shankar and music directors SS Thaman and Rahul Sipligung.

Industrialists, including Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh and venture capitalist Vani Kola, also wished the Minister.

US Consul General Joel Reifman and UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to AP and TS Andrew Fleming also extended their greetings.

#GiftASmile

Meanwhile, #HappyBirthdayKTR and #GiftASmile trended on Twitter with fans, well-wishers and TRS leaders and supporters sharing moments of them spreading smiles by helping the needy on the occasion.

TRS leader Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, under the banner of the Talasani Foundation, sponsored a health insurance coverage worth Rs 20 crore to 1,000 outsourced personnel of the DRF.

He gave the insurance certificates to 1,000 EVDM and DRF staff members. The insurance provides up to Rs 2 lakh coverage for a year.

Similarly, MLC Naveen Rao donated Rs 10,01,116 to the Sivananda Rehabilitation Home for procuring ventilators.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar distributed books to students of a government high school in Jagtial.

He also provided essentials to the needy.TRS leader Y Satish Reddy provided financial assistance to agitator Samarla Mogili. Leader Krishank gave rain sheets to 102 migrant families.