STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Selfless acts amid COVID-19 mark Telangana IT Minister KTR’s birthday; wishes pour in

Politicians, film and sports stars and industrialists took to Twitter on Friday to wish TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers and political leaders wish TRS working president KT Rama Rao on his birthday, in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Politicians, film and sports stars and industrialists took to Twitter on Friday to wish TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday.

The list of prominent personalities, who greeted him, includes Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi and industrialist Anand Mahindra. Cutting across party lines, politicians from both AP and Telangana wished Rama Rao.

ALSO READ | Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao virtually unveils ‘futuristic’ Mahindra University

Telangana Ministers T Harish Rao, Eatala Rajender, Satyavathi Rathod, G Jagadish Reddy, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, E Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar, A Indra Karan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar extended their greetings to KTR.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and MPs Joginpally Santhosh and BB Patil also wished him. From AP, leaders Balineni Srinivas Reddy, YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Rajini Vidadala, Roja Selvamani, Margani Bharath Ram, Perni Nani, Ganta Srinivas Rao and Bhuma Akhila Reddy wished the leader.

Sports stars VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Pragyan Ojha, Sikki  Reddy, Nikhat Zareen and Sumeeth Reddy also wished KTR. 

Tollywood stars, who extended greetings to the TRS leader on Twitter, included actors Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rana, Nani, Prakash Raj, Nithin, Manchu Manoj, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudheer Babu, Lavanya Tripathi, Harish Shankar and music directors SS Thaman and Rahul Sipligung.

Industrialists, including Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh and venture capitalist Vani Kola, also wished the  Minister.

US Consul General Joel Reifman and UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to AP and TS Andrew Fleming also extended their greetings.

#GiftASmile

Meanwhile, #HappyBirthdayKTR and #GiftASmile trended on Twitter with fans, well-wishers and TRS leaders and supporters sharing moments of them spreading smiles by helping the needy on the occasion.

TRS leader Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, under the banner of the Talasani Foundation, sponsored a health insurance coverage worth Rs 20 crore to 1,000 outsourced personnel of the DRF.

He gave the insurance certificates to 1,000 EVDM and DRF staff members. The insurance provides up to Rs 2 lakh coverage for a year.

Similarly, MLC Naveen Rao donated Rs 10,01,116 to the Sivananda Rehabilitation Home for procuring ventilators.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar distributed books to students of a government high school in Jagtial.

He also provided essentials to the needy.TRS leader Y Satish Reddy provided financial assistance to agitator Samarla Mogili. Leader Krishank gave rain sheets to 102 migrant families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao COVID 19 Telangana
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp