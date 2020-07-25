Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao virtually unveils ‘futuristic’ Mahindra University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday, launched Mahindra University (MU), an institute aimed at offering high-standard futuristic education to students across the country.

Speaking at the virtual launch of MU, KTR said; “Technology has the ability to simplify any prevailing business or societal complexity. The idea of integrating technology and humanities with the mainstream higher-education curriculum is leading not only young people, but the entire nation towards success. Mahindra University, supported by the prestigious Mahindra Group, will surely address the growing demand for future-ready talent.”

Describing the university as a brilliant initiative, the IT Minister hoped it would make big strides in the education sector. He lauded Mahindra Group’s executive chairman Anand Mahindra for meeting any crisis head on, recalling his response to a sarcastic tweet from a Chinese netizen in the backdrop of the Chinese app ban.

Mahindra University has a sprawling 130-acre campus. It offers undergraduate, post graduate and PhD courses.

MU will function as an autonomous university, with its contemporary, new-age curricula. The university will soon launch the School of Management (2021-22), School of Law (2021-22), Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22), School of Media & Liberal Arts (2022-23) and School of Design (2023-24).