STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao virtually unveils ‘futuristic’ Mahindra University

Describing the university as a brilliant initiative, the IT Minister hoped it would make big strides in the education sector.

Published: 25th July 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday, launched Mahindra University (MU), an institute aimed at offering high-standard futuristic education to students across the country.

Speaking at the virtual launch of MU, KTR said; “Technology has the ability to simplify any prevailing business or societal complexity. The idea of integrating technology and humanities with the mainstream higher-education curriculum is leading not only young people, but the entire nation towards success. Mahindra University, supported by the prestigious Mahindra Group, will surely address the growing demand for future-ready talent.”

ALSO READ | KT Rama Rao to inaugurate Karimnagar IT Tower

Describing the university as a brilliant initiative, the IT Minister hoped it would make big strides in the education sector. He lauded Mahindra Group’s executive chairman Anand Mahindra for meeting any crisis head on, recalling his response to a sarcastic tweet from a Chinese netizen in the backdrop of the Chinese app ban.

Mahindra University has a sprawling 130-acre campus. It offers undergraduate, post graduate and PhD courses.

ALSO READ | KTR lays foundation for another elevated corridor

MU will function as an autonomous university, with its contemporary, new-age curricula. The university will soon launch the School of Management (2021-22), School of Law (2021-22), Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22), School of Media & Liberal Arts (2022-23) and School of Design (2023-24).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Mahindra University
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp