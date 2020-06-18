STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No question of fresh COVID-19 lockdown: PM Modi to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi said that he was contemplating to go in for Unlock 2.0 and therefore there was no question of reimposing a lockdown in the country.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao participating in the video conference conducted by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao participating in the video conference conducted by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting at rest the apprehension that the lockdown to contain COVID-19 might be reimposed in the country amid the steep increase in cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday scotched the rumours saying there was no such proposal under consideration.

ALSO READ| Ladakh standoff: 'Will stand by Centre', says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Prime Minister made his stand clear while interacting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a video conference earlier in the day. Modi sought feedback from several chief ministers on the course to be adopted for Unlock 2.0 at the video-conference. He said he was contemplating to go in for Unlock 2.0 and therefore there was no question of reimposing a lockdown in the country.

According to an official release from the Telangana Chief Minister's office, Rao pointed out to Modi that since a video-conference was scheduled between the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers, people were suspecting that a lockdown might be reimposed. "I have been explaining to the people that you would not impose a lockdown without consulting all the chief ministers," Rao said.

Modi, in his reply, said the task before the Chief Ministers was to figure out how to go about Unlock 2.0 as the four phases of the lockdown are over and Unlock 1.0 is already implemented. Rao, with the help of a battery of officials from Pragathi Bhavan, explained to Modi the measures taken by the State government to contain the virus.

"The State is making all efforts to contain COVID-19, which is now under control in Telangana. The death rate has also come down. We are confident that the efforts of the Centre and State will help us score a decisive victory over the virus," Rao said. 

Bihar hamalis ready to come back, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Chief Minister said since COVID-19 cases were reported in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts, the government was sparing no effort in containing the spread of the virus. "Everyone should have the opportunity to work anywhere in the country. Hamalis from Bihar are ready to come back," Rao said.

On the reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not allowing workers to travel to Telangana, Rao reacted albeit in a lighter vein. "Nitish ji, we are taking care of hamalis very well. Our Chief Secretary is also a Bihari. Please send them to TS," he urged.

