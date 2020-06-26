STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana government's probe into testing measures in private labs raises question at reported cases

These violations range from incorrect method of RTPCR which may have turned some negative samples into positive, not using PPE kits and poor quality control that may have cross-contaminated samples.

Published: 26th June 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Deserted view of the famous Lad Bazaar Bangle Market close down their shops for a period of 10 days as a precautionary measure following the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The special inspection on private labs across Telangana has thrown open a can of worms as the Director of Public Health issued a detailed note on how private labs flouted norms on multiple levels within just 10 days of operations.

These violations range from incorrect method of RTPCR which may have turned some negative samples into positive, not using PPE kits and poor quality control that may have cross-contaminated samples.

The inquiry panel comprises four teams of senior microbiologists and officers from the State Health Department who visited all the 16 private labs in the State.

ALSO READ | Telangana records 985 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes up to 12,349; death toll at 237

The inquiry primarily hints that there are chances of several false-positive cases of coronavirus in present numbers as labs have done pool testing.

A major drawback of this, is that all the tests coupled together could reflect as all positive, even if the bunch has a few negatives without independent investigations.

The panel will now study this issue using special techniques to see how much of this issue may have occurred in the large number of cases reported in the last 10 days.

A main point to note among these discrepancies is the fact that tests recorded in ICMR portal, state portal and the records of the labs are different.

Thereby, a huge question mark hangs over the present reported numbers.

For instance, the data uploaded by all laboratories in ICMR portal is 9,577, 6,733 in the state portal and and in personal lab records the figure rises to 12,700.

As far as positive samples go, the ICMR portal says there are 2,076, state portal says 2,836 and lab records say 3,571.

The expert committee will conduct further inspections to study the problem in detail.

They also propose that senior microbiologists will check the amplification plots and other data in the RTPCR machines of private labs to check whether the reports are correct.

Stringent action will be taken against those found violating norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp