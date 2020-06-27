STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents of Hyderabad techie who committed suicide claim husband may have killed her

While she worked for an MNC till a year ago, he is working as a pilot for a private airline. Police have registered a case against him under sections 306 and 498A of the IPC.

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The parents of techie M Lavanya Lahari, who died by suicide late on Thursday at Shamshabad after alleged torture by her husband Venkateshwar Rao, suspect that he may have killed her.  

“When he returned home from work on Thursday evening, she was normal. She spoke to us for more than an hour and did not seem to be upset. He must have killed her and tried to make everyone believe it was a suicide,” they told media persons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police arrested Venkateshwar Rao. He will be produced before the court, said sub-inspector Venkateshwarlu of RGI airport police station.

Lavanya’s mother Taramani, Principal of a government college in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, told police that she was an intelligent girl in college and scored 96 percent in engineering.

“He was behind her for two years and convinced us saying that he will take good care of her. But things started changing after marriage,” she said.

Venkateshwar Rao and his parents also blamed Lavanya for the couple not having any children.

“She conceived thrice but had a miscarriage each time. Even during the last pregnancy in 2019, he assaulted her severely and abused her,” Taramani added.

Her father Eshwaraiah, an ex-serviceman, demanded that Venkateshwar Rao should be "encountered" or "hanged in public", so that no other husband tortures his wife like his daughter was tortured.

“I request police commissioner Sajjanar to shoot him in an encounter, like how he did in Warangal. I request the Chief Minister of Telangana, Home Minister, DGP and the courts to do justice to my daughter,” he demanded.

Lavanya and Venkateshwar Rao got married eight years ago and were residing at Shamshabad.

While she worked for an MNC till a year ago, he is working as a pilot for a private airline. Police have registered a case against him under sections 306 and 498A of the IPC.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

