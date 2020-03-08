Telangana CM demands stern action against Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy for misleading House

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that stage is set for expulsion of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the State Assembly.

A ruckus created by Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy just when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was about to commence his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly saw Rao making a case for the expulsion of the MLA from the membership of the House on Saturday.

Rao requested Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy to conduct an enquiry into the "blatant lies' of the MLA and his insipid comments against two ministers in the Assembly on Saturday.

Rajagopal Reddy had alleged that the Mission Bhagiratha was not implemented in his Munugode Assembly segment despite government spending Rs 50,000 crore on the scheme. "There are no tap connections to individual houses in several villages in my segment," Rajagopal Reddy alleged.

Replying to Rajagopal Reddy's charge that the Mission Bhagiratha programme of supplying safe drinking water to all households had made tardy progress, Rao produced evidence of the MLA affixing signature to the resolutions of gram panchayats in his constituency of Munugode wherein it was highlighted that all the 12,000 odd houses in 334 habitations had received water under the programme.

"We took the signatures of all the MLAs concerned. In Munugode 334 habitations got piped water supply under Mission Bhagiratha and Rajagopal Reddy even endorsed it," the Chief Minister said while submitting the letter signed by the latter to the Speaker.

Rao demanded stern action against the MLA for misleading the House and requested the Speaker to consider if such a member was allowed to continue. "There should be some stern action when the member tell ‘blatant lies’ in the House," he said.