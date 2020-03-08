Home States Telangana

Telangana CM demands stern action against Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy for misleading House

Rao requested Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy to conduct an enquiry into the ‘blatant lies’ of the MLA and his insipid comments against two ministers in the Assembly on Saturday.

Published: 08th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rajagopal Reddy

Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It appears that stage is set for expulsion of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the State Assembly.  

A ruckus created by Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy just when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was about to commence his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly saw Rao making a case for the expulsion of the MLA from the membership of the House on Saturday.

Rao requested Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy to conduct an enquiry into the "blatant lies' of the MLA and his insipid comments against two ministers in the Assembly on Saturday.

ALSO READ| Telangana Assembly witnesses war of words between MLA Rajagopal Reddy and Minister E Dayakar Rao

Rajagopal Reddy had alleged that the Mission Bhagiratha was not implemented in his Munugode Assembly segment despite government spending Rs 50,000 crore on the scheme. "There are no tap connections to individual houses in several villages in my segment," Rajagopal Reddy alleged.

Replying to Rajagopal Reddy's charge that the Mission Bhagiratha programme of supplying safe drinking water to all households had made tardy progress, Rao produced evidence of the MLA affixing signature to the resolutions of gram panchayats in his constituency of Munugode wherein it was highlighted that all the 12,000 odd houses in 334 habitations had received water under the programme. 

"We took the signatures of all the MLAs concerned. In Munugode 334 habitations got piped water supply under Mission Bhagiratha and Rajagopal Reddy even endorsed it," the Chief Minister said while submitting the letter signed by the latter to the Speaker. 

Rao demanded stern action against the MLA for misleading the House and requested the Speaker to consider if such a member was allowed to continue. "There should be some stern action when the member tell ‘blatant lies’ in the House," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Bhagiratha Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Assembly
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp