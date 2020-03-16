COVID-19: Telangana govt not to intervene in work from home demand from several IT employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite several IT employees demanding Work From Home (WFH), the State government has decided not to intervene into the matter.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Express that it is up to the IT companies to decide on whether to give their employees WFH. He said, “The State has decided not to issue any directions to companies. They (the companies) can make their own assessment of the situation and issue directions accordingly.”

Since the State announced the closure of various institutions, there has been an increase in clamour for closure of several IT offices in Hitec City. An employee from an IT company said, “We spend most of our time in offices. They should have taken a decision on this, considering that one of the suspected cases was from this sector.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson from Amazon told PTI that the company is recommending its employees including those stationed in Hyderabad to chose WFH option.

“We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve. As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the end of March,” Amazon spokesperson told PTI in an email reply.

Tech company Qualcomm has also provided the WFH option to majority of its employees to help prevent the contagion, sources said. When contacted, executive chairman of Cyient Ltd, BVR Mohan Reddy said they were evaluating the situation and have not taken any decision on asking the company employees to work.