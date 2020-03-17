Man with travel history to Scotland becomes fourth positive COVID-19 case in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department officials on Monday confirmed the fourth positive Coronavirus case in the State. However, additional tests are being conducted to re-confirm the case.

The patient, a 46-year-old man, had arrived from Scotland on March 12. Close to 11 primary contacts of the individual have been tracked and are being tested.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited Gandhi Hospital where all the three patients who tested positive in the last week have been admitted. He spoke to the patients over phone and asked them to stay strong. He also visited the first COVID positive person from Mahendra Hills, who has now been cured and discharged.

An official statement from Rajender’s office, said, “Minister Rajender also spoke to the family members of the patients to enquire whether they are completely healthy and doing well. The Minister also checked if they were getting proper medical services at Gandhi Hospital. He also spoke to the patients and took suggestions on what amenities could be added and asked the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to cater to all their needs.”

A senior official of the Health Department, said: “We have noticed that the people are taking the concept of self-reporting seriously. They are not waiting too long to report any form of symptoms in case they have a travel history. They are reporting the symptoms to their family doctors, who are asking them to immediately call the Coronavirus helpline.”