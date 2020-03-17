STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man with travel history to Scotland becomes fourth positive COVID-19 case in Telangana

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited Gandhi Hospital where all the three patients who tested positive in the last week have been admitted.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ten Indonesian nationals, all members of an Islamic organisation who arrived in Karimnagar last Saturday, being shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, after one of them showed symptoms of Coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department officials on Monday confirmed the fourth positive Coronavirus case in the State. However, additional tests are being conducted to re-confirm the case.

The patient, a 46-year-old man, had arrived from Scotland on March 12. Close to 11 primary contacts of the individual have been tracked and are being tested.  

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited Gandhi Hospital where all the three patients who tested positive in the last week have been admitted. He spoke to the patients over phone and asked them to stay strong. He also visited the first COVID positive person from Mahendra Hills, who has now been cured and discharged.  

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

An official statement from Rajender’s office, said, “Minister Rajender also spoke to the family members of the patients to enquire whether they are completely healthy and doing well. The Minister also checked if they were getting proper medical services at Gandhi Hospital. He also spoke to the patients and took suggestions on what amenities could be added and asked the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to cater to all their needs.”  

A senior official of the Health Department, said: “We have noticed that the people are taking the concept of self-reporting seriously. They are not waiting too long to report any form of symptoms in case they have a travel history. They are reporting the symptoms to their family doctors, who are asking them to immediately call the Coronavirus helpline.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana coronavirus cases
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp