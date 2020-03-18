Telangana records fifth coronavirus case, Centre claims six

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana state government states that it has recorded the fifth positive case of Coronavirus, the Union Ministry has claimed that there are six positive cases in Telangana, including two foreign nationals.

However, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the only foreign national to test positive in the State is an Indonesian national.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Eatala said: “There is no local transmission of Coronavirus in the State yet. All the cases are from foreign countries. One patient, who arrived on March 1, is also from Dubai. The second patient came from Italy and the third one was from the Netherlands and the fourth one was from Scotland. The fifth one is an Indonesian national. We have screened over 66,182 at the airport. Of the 464 people who were symptomatic, only five of them tested positive.”

The Minister added, “We will be quarantining those arriving from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait along with the people returning from China, Iran, Italy, Germany, Korea, France and Spain, from tomorrow.”

Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, stated that they will mostly be quarantined somewhere near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Eatala said the government was contemplating quarantining people in their own districts. “Some of the people have requested to be quarantined in their own homes. We are discussing what can be done with regards to this. So far, a total of 221 people are in quarantine centres.”

The Minister consistently stressed on the point that there was no local transmission in the State.

“Patient 1 came from Dubai and met 88 people. Patient 2 met 42 people. Patient 3 met 69 primary contacts. All of these primary contacts have tested negative. Patient four met 11 contacts, whose results are awaited. Patient 5 also met 11 people who are currently undergoing tests.” Additionally, the State is ready to test over 450 samples a day as five testing labs, each of which can test 90 samples, have been readied in Telangana.

Test results in Hyderabad itself

In a welcome move, the State Health Department will not have to rely on National Institute of Virology, Pune for reconfirmation of cases, as the State has been permitted to announce positive cases after testing in Telangana itself.

Government orders deferral of elective surgeries

The TS government has directed rescheduling of all elective surgeries from March 18 till March 25, in teaching and speciality hospitals under the control of the Director of Medical Education, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus through medical and health workers who are at high risk of contracting Coronavirus. Elective surgery or elective procedure is that which is scheduled in advance and not an emergency.

Fifth patient came by train

Patient 5 is a religious preacher and arrived in TS from Delhi by train. The no. of people he was in contact with, may rise now,