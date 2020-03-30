STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Combating coronavirus their own way, Mulugu tribals in Telangana wear masks made of leaves

However, at a time when governments are struggling to reach out to them, tribal hamlets in Mulugu have taken it upon themselves to combat the virus.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:16 AM

Tribals residing in the agency areas of the district have made face masks out of teak leaves

Tribals residing in the agency areas of the district have made face masks out of teak leaves.

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: The Covid-19 crisis, perhaps, has pushed the tribal communities further to the margins.

However, at a time when governments are struggling to reach out to them, tribal hamlets in Mulugu have taken it upon themselves to combat the virus.

Tribals residing in the agency areas of the district have made face masks out of teak leaves. Further, they are not only staying indoors but are also preventing outsiders from entering their villages by barricading the borders.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

There as many as 51 Gotti Koya villages in the district.

Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) O Appaiah said that Gotti Koya and other tribes residing in the agency areas have strictly been adhering to the lockdown and are taking preventive measures to fight the virus.

“The tribals are making masks out using limited resources and are taking herbal medicines. There are as many as 400 Asha workers in the district and they visit the agency areas regularly to create awareness on Covid-19 among the tribals.”

