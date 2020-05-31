Telangana extends lockdown till June 30, lifts restrictions from inter-state movement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Ministry of Home Affairs issued its exit-plan, Telangana state government on Sunday extended Covid-19-induced lockdown till June 7 outside the containment zones with more relaxations. In containment zones, lockdown orders will continue to be in force till June 30.

Accordingly, in areas outside containment zones, there will be a restriction on movement of persons between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m, as against 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in force till now, with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 cases in Telangana surged post lockdown relaxation, be cautious

A GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to this effect said that during restricted hours, no one would be allowed to come out of their houses except those who have to access emergency medical care. During this period no shops or establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies would be allowed to remain open.

Another relaxation was that with immediate effect there will be no restriction on the inter-state movement of persons. No separate permission is required for one to travel into or out of Telangana. This would be a major relaxation since many people are still stranded in Telangana, mainly in Hyderabad, who have applied for transit passes from the police department move to their home states. Now that this restriction has been done away with, they would not have to seek any permission from the state government.

The GO, however, was silent on opening malls, restaurants and places of religious worship, though the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed them with effect from June 8. It is expected that the state government would announce further relaxations of curbs on them on June 7.