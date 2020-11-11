STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With five seats in Bihar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says West Bengal is next

The Hyderabad MP said that he will go to Dinajpur, Murshidabad and Malda for campaigning in the future. 

Published: 11th November 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The message is loud and clear: AIMIM is not just a ‘Hyderabad’ party, but also quite capable of creating a dent in the national political arena. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party on Tuesday exceeded expectations and was well on its way to winning five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.Even as counting was on, the AIMIM announced that it has won from Amour, Kochadhamam, Jokihat, Baisi, Bahadurunj Assembly constituencies. The Hyderabad-based party may well play a bigger role in the polls with NDA and the Mahagatbandhan fighting a neck-and-neck race for the top prize. 

As on 9 pm on Tuesday evening, AIMIM Bihar president Aktharul Iman was leading from the Amour constituency with 54.7 per cent of the total vote, poised to defeat six-time Congress MLA Abdul Jalil Mastan. Iman had earlier contested in the General elections from the Kishangunj seat and lost narrowly. 

In Kochadhamam, AIMIM’s Muhammed Izhar Asfi too had a comfortable lead with 50.11 per cent of votes, leaving Mujahid Alam of Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United far behind in the race. In Jokihat, where the counting had finished as on Tuesday evening, AIMIM’s candidate Shahnawaz won by 8,000 votes with RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam second. 

Similarly, AIMIM’s Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad won from the Baisi constituency and Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi from Bahadur constituency had a comfortable lead against his opponents. The party only lost from the Kishangunj seat, where its incumbent Qamrul Hoda lost to INC’s Ijaharul Husain. In 2019, Hoda won from the Kishangunj seat in a byelection.

“It’s a great moment for us as the people of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us,” Asaduddin Owaisi said while addressing a press conference. When asked about whether he will support the Mahagatbandhan if such a situation arose in the coming days, Owaisi was evasive. 

While responding to a question, Owaisi made it clear that he will contest in West Bengal elections in the future. “This election result is a message for everyone who thinks that AIMIM should not contest in elections. Are we NGOs that we will only hold seminars and present papers? We are a political party and we will contest in all elections.” 

Will MIM determine Bihar govt? 
The Hyderabad-based MIM may well play a bigger role in the Bihar polls with the NDA and the Mahagatbandhan fighting a neck-and-neck race for the top prize

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Bihar
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp