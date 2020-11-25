Police case against Tejasvi Surya for criminal trespass into Osmania University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University police have registered a case against Bengaluru South BJP MP and BJYM national president, Tejasvi Surya for criminal trespass, under section 447 of the IPC, based on a complaint received from the OU administration.

The BJP MP who had come to Hyderabad to participate in the party's campaign for GHMC elections had entered the University campus on Tuesday along with his supporters after breaking open barriers at the NCC gate.

Later he delivered an address at Arts College.

READ| Entire South India will be saffronised beginning Hyderabad: Tejasvi Surya

OU Registrar Dr Ch Gopal Reddy said, "There was no permission to conduct the event. Such events are not allowed in the university. On directions from Vice-Chancellor, we filed a complaint with the police."

In 2017 OU administration had banned political activities in the campus issuing a circular saying "...activities which are unrelated to academics will not be permitted on the campus".