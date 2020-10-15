Telangana floods: Stories of the shocked and the displaced

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ JANGAON/ MAHABUBABAD: Erstwhile Warangal district has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday night. Several areas in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits got inundated in the incessant rains which continued on Wednesday as well.

Putting the commuters in dire straits, the Warangal-Hyderabad Highway in Jangaon town got submerged in floodwater. Many low-lying areas in the city limits also got inundated. GWMC officials and Special DRF teams swung into action and shifted people from such areas to rehabilitation centres. In Warangal (Rural), the Katakshapur lake under Athmakur mandal started overflowing, making it difficult for vehicles to cross NH-163.

The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) has set up a special control room to take up electricity-related complaints, which can be reached at 9440811244, 9440811245, 1912, 18004250028.

Meanwhile, 15 passengers as well as the driver and conductor had a miraculous escape when a TSRTC bus they were travelling fell into a deep ditch dug up for construction of a bridge on Jangaon-Suryapet Highway on Tuesday night.

After being informed about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers along with the driver and conductor.

Meanwhile, four persons who hung onto a palm tree after the car in which they were travelling was washed away in flood waters, were rescued by Jangaon police after a dramatic five-hour rescue operation in the early hours of Wednesday.

The four were trying to cross the culvert of Chitakoduru reservoir in Jangaon at midnight on Tuesday when their car started floating in the fast-moving flood waters. They managed to get out of the car and took the support of palm tree to stay afloat.

As they screamed for help, locals tried to rescue them. But when their efforts failed, they informed the police, who came to their rescue.

KBR Park’s compound wall collapses

Around 64 metres of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park’s studded and grilled granite compound wall (walking path), collapsed in the heavy rains on Tuesday night.

According to forest officials, the incident happened due to soil erosion near the boundary wall of the park adjoining Jubilee Hills Check Post road.

The debris, accumulated due to the collapse, has been removed. Besides, officials have installed temporary fencing to avoid intruders

Musi project gets heavy inflows

For the first time in history, the Musi project witnessed heavy floods. The project received two lakh cusecs of unprecedented floodwater.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who was in the Legislative Council meeting, rushed to the spot and directed the officials to lift all its gates.

The officials released 1.73 lakh cusecs of water downstream. Besides, the officials breached the Musi at Ratnapuram to avoid damage in downstream areas.

The Ammanbolu bridge got submerged in floodwater, bringing traffic between Narketpally and Mothkur to a grinding halt. The main road from Turkapalli to Yadagirigutta has also been washed away.

Four lorries and a Sumo car, which were parked on the river banks, also got washed away, at Nagaram on Tuesday night

A control room has been set up at the GWMC headquarters and officials have asked citizens to call on the toll-free number: 1800-425-1980 and WhatsApp number: 799-7100-300

The Mahabubabad Collector urged people who need to make use of emergency services to contact the special control room: 08719-240-400 or send a message to WhatsApp number: 79950-74803