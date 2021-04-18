Cops do their bit, but seized Remdesivir rots away in Telangana

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Telangana police, who have been cracking down on gangs selling the precious Remdesivir drug in the black market, are finding themselves in a piquant situation, because of lack of proper storage facilities for the seized drugs. Last year, when Covid-19 cases in the State surged and demand for Remdesivir shot up, black marketing gangs went on a spree selling them as high as Rs 40,000 per vial. The police cracked down on the gangs and arrested several people, seizing Remdesivir drug vials from them.

“Due to increased vigil on these gangs, black marketing of Remdesivir came down but the drugs seized from such gangs went to waste, without being sent to needy people,” said a senior police official in Hyderabad. The seized drugs would be produced in court and stay in its custody till further orders. As the drug needs to be stored at specific temperature and consumed within a limited time period, the seized Remdesivir went to waste.

Gangs are hoarding drugs: Cops

Police suspect the shortage of the drug is now due to hoarding by black marketing gangs and private agencies. “We have increased surveillance. But the question is how to store the drug once it is seized,” another senior police official told Express.He added that they are planning to develop an action plan with the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Health Department and other agencies, so that the seized Remdesivir can be handed over to them immediately.Remdesivir, in liquid form should be stored at 2-8 degrees centigrade. The drug, in lyophilized powder form can be stocked at room temperature also

