As cases rise, Remdesivir sells for Rs 20K in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Covid-19 cases in the erstwhile Adilabad district are on the rise as patients are pouring in from the neighbouring Maharashtra. These patients are seeking treatment in RIMS and other private hospitals in the district. District officials have set up checkposts at the borders between the two States to check the temperature of the people entering Telangana.

Due to the shortage of Remdesivir in the district, the drug is being sold for Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in black. The incharge of the government’s central drug facility, which receives Remdesivir from Hyderabad, is unable to monitor how many injections are being transported and how many are required, and are available in the facility. Remdesivir is transported from this central drug facility to other districts such as Nirmal, Mancherialm and Komaram Bheem Asifabad. Officials have allegedly not released the Covid bulletin in the last two days because the cases are increasing rapidly, which might scare the common people.