KT Rama Rao opposes different pricing of Covid-19 vaccine, asks Centre to bear cost

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the two different prices for Covid-19 vaccine in the country, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that the Central government should bear the cost of the vaccine and provide it at reasonable prices to the States to support rapid vaccination across the country.

Rama Rao took to Twitter today to share, "We agreed for One Nation - One Tax (GST) But now we see, One Nation - Two different Vaccine prices !? For Govt of India @ Rs 150 And State Govts @ Rs 400."

ALSO READ: Cap Covid vaccine price: Kerala urges Centre

He asked the centre to offset the expenses incurred by using the PM CARES fund in order to drive rapid vaccination across the country.

He wrote, "Can’t the GoI subsume any additional cost from PM CARES & help rapid vaccination across India #SabkaSaathSabkoVaccine (sic)"