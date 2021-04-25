STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All candidates of ruling party for GWMC are gundas: Bandi Sanjay

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been training all MLAs on how to grab land and MLAs of the ruling party from Warangal were the most corrupt politicians.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay at a rally in Warangal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS party has been giving tickets to all rowdy sheeters and gundas with criminal background as well as to land grabbers, for the GWMC elections. Therefore, people should think twice before they cast their vote, he added.BJP workers, leaders, BJYM, and ABVP students held a huge roadshow on Saturday as party of the GWMC election campaign. Speaking at the roadshow, Sanjay Kumar said that the TRS was scared that the BJ P would win the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections and therefore had been giving tickets to criminals.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been training all MLAs on how to grab land and MLAs of the ruling party from Warangal were the most corrupt politicians. He said that Rampur dumpyard was a major issue for the people of surrounding villages as the garbage has been polluting the Waddepally lake, which was a major source of drinking water for Warangal city. The BJP leader said that if voted to power, the saffron party would see to it that the lake does not get polluted.

He said the BJP-led Central government had granted crores of rupees for oxygen plants in hospitals across the country. For Telangana, oxygen plants have been sanctioned in five hospitals across the State, but the State government was yet to set up he units, he added. 

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district when BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh was releasing a “charge sheet” against Achampet local administration after TRS and BJP cadres clashed at the town’s bus stand on Saturday. The police had controlled the situation using mild force before it took an ugly turn amidst the campaigning for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections.

However, top BJP leaders claimed that only their cadres were lathi-charged by the police. Sanjay termed it as an attack against Chugh.  He said that TRS cadres have attacked their party leaders anticipating a poll debacle. 

